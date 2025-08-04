 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19409477 Edited 4 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Adjusted the conditions for the message prompting escape to appear

Adjustments

  • Adjusted so that permanent Petrify is also removed when reviving after a game over.

Fix

  • Fixed some error cases.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153311
