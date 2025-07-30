 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19409439 Edited 30 July 2025 – 06:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

GrandChase Classic considers abnormal gameplay to be extremely harmful to the order kept within the game.
Such acts could hamper the game and ruin the players' experience. This is why we severely punish offenders and restrict them from game service.
We ask players to review our Operation Policy for GrandChase Classic to avoid abnormal gameplay.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/985810/view/4473858302400266247

※ If you wish to contest the restriction placed on the gameplay service, please contact us with a ticket in the support center.

These are the sanctions placed up to the previous day on players who have violated our Operating Policies.

<Sanctions for Violation of Operating Policies>
Sanctions on Use of Illegal Tools: 3 (Permanent Ban)
TLK***PS5 SRsir***eijo jo*c


Sanctions on Abnormal Gameplay: 81 (15 Days / 30 Days / 90 Days / Permanent Ban (based on number of violations), items confiscated)
xZ*t lk*s K1n***ll D4r***v1L
Aqu***ano MrP***ce2 Na***x Blac***ead
we*s Ma***ao Pai***dee min***do
Kz**o Arceb***oEdu Gu***22 Dia***aN
iPrin***ardz zPan***ksz lFTNl***eger Sof***is
wi***g Tam***ra yMar***nhos li*1
E*S Seh***Ung iK***ai Che***nho
Seinu***able iRa***es Ac*7 ReneG***on89
Mo***an Li***ya Er***L en***2
Apo***ink PRY***ne Polte***ists Voul***ABA
BrTh***ther CHUR***IN0 mag***ik Dre***nks
Gui***to Ca***s Pap***ca fcand***lixq
SrCaN***is02 Tr***ee Xye***nX KM***TH
luq***has Sn**y Ryuji***kkaA we**w
Yur***go iW*n GO***K7 Yu*k
pa***ni bla***sun iN***s Recal***rant
Gh***VS MeuA***gooh xB***ne fc***pe
Waf***in SemC***nho Ex***ne IN***ly
Ber***dz Zumo***ato Lucy***son2 Chase***DO11
ni***a Fl**9 Mc*y iPa***ck
worl***sht1



We will strive to create a healthy game environment in GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

