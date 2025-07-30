Feature Adjustment：

Added an upper limit to the number of mercenaries that can be displayed in towns (to prevent an excessive number of mercenaries in towns);

Added level display to the Abyssal Invasion level selection interface;

Rune Revelation: Spike can now also be used for crossbows;

Added icon display for Royal Insignia drops in level 86 and level 98 stages;

Added assassin icon to the safe icon;