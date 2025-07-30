 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19409394 Edited 30 July 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Adjustment：

  • Added an upper limit to the number of mercenaries that can be displayed in towns (to prevent an excessive number of mercenaries in towns);

  • Added level display to the Abyssal Invasion level selection interface;

  • Rune Revelation: Spike can now also be used for crossbows;

  • Added icon display for Royal Insignia drops in level 86 and level 98 stages;

  • Added assassin icon to the safe icon;

  • Optimized the unlock prompt for the third mercenary team (can be dropped by the main storyline BOSS above level 85);

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the issue of abnormal mission time in some cases;

  • Fixed the issue where initial mercenaries cannot upgrade their quality after clearing level 40;

  • Fixed the issue where the effect of skill empowerment is not applied correctly;

  • Fixed the issue of abnormal text display in the Abyssal Invasion interface;

  • Fixed the issue of abnormal prompt display when the disk is full and cannot save the game.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

