We hope you all had a fantastic time—we certainly did! Coming back from vacation with fresh eyes and renewed energy, we realized there were a few more things we could polish to make your experience even better. Although our previous update was meant to be the last, we just couldn’t resist making these final tweaks.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We hope you enjoy these improvements as much as we enjoyed working on them!

🐲 Here's what we've changed for 1.3.2:

Balancing changes:

Decreased energy costs of some abilities

Health cost of Fanatical Offering now also depends on your maximum health

Decreased resistance and duration of Energy Converter

Decreased resistance of Bursting Barrier

Decrease duration of Energy Skin Barrier

Other changes:

Added a new FT station, Aatma - Mountain Base

Added more log files to be found in the world with Alterant Sequence recipes (Areas: Fuming Bog, Varun Hills, Aatma Mountain North + South, Chaya Dam and Chaya Dam Cave, Serpent Cave)

Corrected some Russian localization errors (Thanks to discord member @Mikle009!)

