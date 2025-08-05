 Skip to content
5 August 2025 Build 19409360
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Shifters! ✊

We hope you all had a fantastic time—we certainly did! Coming back from vacation with fresh eyes and renewed energy, we realized there were a few more things we could polish to make your experience even better. Although our previous update was meant to be the last, we just couldn’t resist making these final tweaks.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We hope you enjoy these improvements as much as we enjoyed working on them!

🐲 Here's what we've changed for 1.3.2:

Balancing changes:

  • Decreased energy costs of some abilities

  • Health cost of Fanatical Offering now also depends on your maximum health

  • Decreased resistance and duration of Energy Converter

  • Decreased resistance of Bursting Barrier

  • Decrease duration of Energy Skin Barrier

Other changes:

  • Added a new FT station, Aatma - Mountain Base

  • Added more log files to be found in the world with Alterant Sequence recipes (Areas: Fuming Bog, Varun Hills, Aatma Mountain North + South, Chaya Dam and Chaya Dam Cave, Serpent Cave)

  • Corrected some Russian localization errors (Thanks to discord member @Mikle009!)

Follow us on Twitter/X, Instagram and join our Discord to stay in touch 🦖

/Aftnareld Team

Previous Update: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1656930/announcements/detail/535483254329837709
