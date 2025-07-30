 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Umamusume: Pretty Derby SUPERVIVE Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19409346 Edited 30 July 2025 – 06:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Discover the added tension of staying focused behind the wheel while chatting with your passengers. Avoid straying from your route, or you'll waste more time and gas. And you don't want to risk getting fired, do you? That would lead you to a new bad ending, which is added to the available endings in the game.

We're activating a new breakdown alert feature to notify you when you need to take the car to the shop.

We've also corrected some typos and made interface improvements, especially to the car's interior look.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2618171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link