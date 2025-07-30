Discover the added tension of staying focused behind the wheel while chatting with your passengers. Avoid straying from your route, or you'll waste more time and gas. And you don't want to risk getting fired, do you? That would lead you to a new bad ending, which is added to the available endings in the game.



We're activating a new breakdown alert feature to notify you when you need to take the car to the shop.



We've also corrected some typos and made interface improvements, especially to the car's interior look.