Performance Improvements on level loading

Loading Desktop or VR level has been causing crashes on 16GB RAM machines.

Set Texture Quality from Main Menu to Low if you are still experiencing crashes on the level load. Setting Texture Quality to Low, now also turns animated materials to static to save memory.



Ball stuck at the end of left ramp

Bug that caused ball to be stuck at the end of the left rail while building multiball should be now fixed



Plunger bug

Bug that caused ball to roll over the plunger should be now fixed.



VR start button

Button reset bug fixed



VPIN Quick Start

Works now also without account log in.



VPIN Flipper SSF

Flipper SSF configuration not reseting anymore after played game.



VPIN VR Controllers

You can now use cabinet / controller start button to start machine in VR mode.



Right Mushroom Multiball Bug

During multiball, shooting two balls at the same time to the mouth of the right mushroom caused bug. This is fixed now.



Breathe Underwater Achievement

Achievement Progress is now tracked correctly



Tilting the machine

When you tilt the machine, all balls at the end of the left rail are released.



Fly mode

Fly mode can be now activated only once in a game.