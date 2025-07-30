Made some fixes while tweaking the map layouts a bit.



**0.05.07**



Additions



- Added music for the last 4 maps

- Railing is now a 2 stack

- Expanded Hallowed grounds buildable area

- Adjusted item list for Shophouse

- Adjusted item list for Hotpot Casino

- Adjusted item list for Hallowed Grounds



Fixes



- Fixed a bug where you could play any map by exiting and re-entering