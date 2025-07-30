 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19409333 Edited 30 July 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Made some fixes while tweaking the map layouts a bit.

**0.05.07**

Additions

- Added music for the last 4 maps
- Railing is now a 2 stack
- Expanded Hallowed grounds buildable area
- Adjusted item list for Shophouse
- Adjusted item list for Hotpot Casino
- Adjusted item list for Hallowed Grounds

Fixes

- Fixed a bug where you could play any map by exiting and re-entering

Changed files in this update

Depot 3231881
  • Loading history…
