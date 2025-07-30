Made some fixes while tweaking the map layouts a bit.
**0.05.07**
Additions
- Added music for the last 4 maps
- Railing is now a 2 stack
- Expanded Hallowed grounds buildable area
- Adjusted item list for Shophouse
- Adjusted item list for Hotpot Casino
- Adjusted item list for Hallowed Grounds
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you could play any map by exiting and re-entering
Patch 0.05.07
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update