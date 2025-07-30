Official Release Announcement

Major Updates

■ System

Added [color=#FFD700]dedicated Story Mode[/color]



Added head part customization feature



■ Optimization

Host CPU performance improved up to 2x



■ Content — Core Update!

[color=#FFD700]Story Integration[/color]

A fully immersive narrative-driven storyline now guides you from beginning to end.

Experience the reason beyond exploration, and the story behind survival.



[color=#00FFCC]New Story Level: 'Sewer'[/color]

Unseen entities await in the darkness and dampness.



[color=#00FFCC]New Story Level: 'School'[/color]

Footsteps echo through old hallways… class is in session — of fear.



[color=#00FFCC]New Story Level: 'Office'[/color]

No one clocks out on this floor — work never ends.



Key Fixes & Improvements

■ Gameplay

Fixed occasional wall gaps in story levels



Fixed unexpected freezing issues during exploration



Fixed bug where entities could pass through closed elevator doors



■ Network / Functional Enhancements

Fixed ghost session issue (deleted or inaccessible sessions showing up)



Improved voice chat quality (resolved robotic or choppy audio issues)



Fixed rare crashes in water-check logic



Play Now and Uncover the Truth

