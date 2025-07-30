Good afternoon,

We continue our efforts to provide updates as we address issues for both ARK: Aquatica and ARK: Survival Evolved. Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates daily as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord .





In continued support of transparency, continued showcase of progress as well as Aquatica DLC specific content, Studio Sirens developer, Z_Swell will continue to stream live again this week!

The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.

The current schedule will be: Thursday (7/31) at 2PM PST.

Stream link: https://www.twitch.tv/Z_Swell



We are currently experiencing issues with the latest game engine update that would allow more mods to load, rather than introduce new issues, we will delay the game engine update until a solution is found. We will continue testing to be able to release the next update in full soon.

We have reverted the initial fix of dinos/ships disappearing cryopod issue to prevent long load times with primalgamedata. This is a complicated issue, the developers have elected to roll back this fix to accelerate load times and provide a solution soon. Remember that this bug will be reintroduced by reverting our initial fix and loss of dinos/ships/cryopod issues without tribe logs will happen again.

Current top priority issues:

FPS and Level Optimization

Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit

Server Issues

Core Functionality

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.





Patch notes for today’s update (v360.7 Live Branch)

Fixed a crash when accessing a custom radial menu.

Added Spearbolt to anvil.

Crystal trees / crystalized wood harvestable visual update

Balancing of Thalassian Rifle damage.

Raft launching fix.

Fixed Monodon ranged attacks so it will no longer damage players and dinosaurs that are immune to ranged damage.

Adding select TEK items to boss drops.

Karkinos overspawn fix.

Trilobite overspawn fix.

Adding Alpha Karkinos spawns.

Updated select environmental visuals.

Reverted initial fix for dinos/ships disappearing without tribe logs as well as cryopod issues to prevent long load times for primalgamedata, more information on this coming soon.

Tek Engrams to be added:

Tek Boots

Tek Gauntlets

Tek Cap

Tek Chestpiece

Tek Leggings

Tek Shield

Tek Shield Riot

Tek Grenade

Tek Sword

Tek Rifle

Tek Cloning Chamber

Tek Light

Tek Turret

More Tek Engram additions have been proposed and are a work in progress.





There is an issue with in-game broadcasting of server downtime warnings. Some servers may see the warnings but not others. This will be addressed in the future, the update times are listed below:

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. This update will be pushed starting:

9:00 PM UTC

5:00 AM CST

2:00 PM PST

5:00 PM EST

Look forward to continued updates as the development team makes progress, we appreciate the community’s extended patience.



