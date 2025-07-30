 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19409197 Edited 30 July 2025 – 21:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good afternoon,

We continue our efforts to provide updates as we address issues for both ARK: Aquatica and ARK: Survival Evolved. Studio Sirens remains dedicated to providing updates daily as issues are being logged or addressed. We are also maintaining visibility regarding bugs reported into the #「📩」support channel on the Official ARK: Aquatica Discord.


In continued support of transparency, continued showcase of progress as well as Aquatica DLC specific content, Studio Sirens developer, Z_Swell will continue to stream live again this week!

  • The plan for these streams is to review the updates from the latest efforts, preview upcoming fixes, and answer player/community questions.

  • The current schedule will be: Thursday (7/31) at 2PM PST.

  • Stream link:


We are currently experiencing issues with the latest game engine update that would allow more mods to load, rather than introduce new issues, we will delay the game engine update until a solution is found. We will continue testing to be able to release the next update in full soon.

We have reverted the initial fix of dinos/ships disappearing cryopod issue to prevent long load times with primalgamedata. This is a complicated issue, the developers have elected to roll back this fix to accelerate load times and provide a solution soon. Remember that this bug will be reintroduced by reverting our initial fix and loss of dinos/ships/cryopod issues without tribe logs will happen again.

Current top priority issues:

  • FPS and Level Optimization

  • Mods Compatibility / Updated Dev Kit

  • Server Issues

  • Core Functionality 

In the meantime, the ‘preaquatica’ branch will remain available.


Patch notes for today’s update (v360.7 Live Branch)

  • Fixed a crash when accessing a custom radial menu.

  • Added Spearbolt to anvil.

  • Crystal trees / crystalized wood harvestable visual update

  • Balancing of Thalassian Rifle damage.

  • Raft launching fix.

  • Fixed Monodon ranged attacks so it will no longer damage players and dinosaurs that are immune to ranged damage.

  • Adding select TEK items to boss drops.

  • Karkinos overspawn fix.

  • Trilobite overspawn fix.

  • Adding Alpha Karkinos spawns.

  • Updated select environmental visuals.

  • Reverted initial fix for dinos/ships disappearing without tribe logs as well as cryopod issues to prevent long load times for primalgamedata, more information on this coming soon.

Tek Engrams to be added:

  • Tek Boots

  • Tek Gauntlets

  • Tek Cap

  • Tek Chestpiece

  • Tek Leggings

  • Tek Shield

  • Tek Shield Riot

  • Tek Grenade

  • Tek Sword

  • Tek Rifle

  • Tek Cloning Chamber

  • Tek Light

  • Tek Turret

More Tek Engram additions have been proposed and are a work in progress.


There is an issue with in-game broadcasting of server downtime warnings. Some servers may see the warnings but not others. This will be addressed in the future, the update times are listed below:

This update will require a minor server downtime of 1 hour to official ARK: Aquatica servers. Servers with the highest population will be prioritized. This update will be pushed starting:

9:00 PM UTC
5:00 AM CST
2:00 PM PST
5:00 PM EST

Look forward to continued updates as the development team makes progress, we appreciate the community’s extended patience.


Changed files in this update

