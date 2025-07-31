ADDED
-Map expansion (Karlov)
This map expansion adds a new region called "Karlov". This new region contains more areas such as a village, town area, hospital, militart base a
-Cutscenes
An opening cutscene is added. It will play when creating a new game.
-Character face selection
Added an option to select character faces
-New animal (Sheep)
Same behaviour as deers. They will run away from the player.
-New vehicles
Cruiser bike, old sedan (ZAZ), and old van (Old van (UAZ) is a trader special vehicle.)
-Vehicle damage
Vehicles can now be damages, and will be unusable when the condition reaches 0. You can fix it using a toolkit.
-Vaulting
Vaulting were previously removed, because it needed some work, now its added back
-New AI Behaviours
Aggresive AIs can now damage doors and vehicles.
-Items
Equipments (Travel backpack, Tactical backpack, School backpack)
Sleeping bags, Toolkit,
-Sleeping bags
Added sleeping bags. They can work as respawn points.
-Shaders
Added tesselation to give more detailed 3d effects on some surfaces. Skin shader has also been added.
-Loading screen tips
Added loading screen tips
CHANGES
-Render Pipeline
Now uses HDRP instead of Built-in. Gives a lot more visual fidelity, but can be more demanding for performance.
-Main menu/loading
The main menu has been updated, not only visually, but also have a new soundtrack for both menu and loading.
-AI System
The AI system is no longer using Unity's default nav mesh, instead now uses a custom solution.
-Assets
Some assets are replaced with custom made or better quality ones.
-Environments
Previous areas like industrial areas, villages, etc have been improved and had some changes in the layout
-Zombie models
Zombie models now use a new modular model. This gives more variety to the zombie appearance
MISC
-Temporary Removals
Scavenger has been temporarily removed for this update due to the migration to the new AI
Thank you, we hope you enjoy the new update!
-Levi, Lead Developer
