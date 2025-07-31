ADDED

-Map expansion (Karlov)

This map expansion adds a new region called "Karlov". This new region contains more areas such as a village, town area, hospital, militart base a

-Cutscenes

An opening cutscene is added. It will play when creating a new game.

-Character face selection

Added an option to select character faces

-New animal (Sheep)

Same behaviour as deers. They will run away from the player.

-New vehicles

Cruiser bike, old sedan (ZAZ), and old van (Old van (UAZ) is a trader special vehicle.)

-Vehicle damage

Vehicles can now be damages, and will be unusable when the condition reaches 0. You can fix it using a toolkit.

-Vaulting

Vaulting were previously removed, because it needed some work, now its added back

-New AI Behaviours

Aggresive AIs can now damage doors and vehicles.

-Items

Equipments (Travel backpack, Tactical backpack, School backpack)

Sleeping bags, Toolkit,

-Sleeping bags

Added sleeping bags. They can work as respawn points.

-Shaders

Added tesselation to give more detailed 3d effects on some surfaces. Skin shader has also been added.

-Loading screen tips

Added loading screen tips

CHANGES

-Render Pipeline

Now uses HDRP instead of Built-in. Gives a lot more visual fidelity, but can be more demanding for performance.

-Main menu/loading

The main menu has been updated, not only visually, but also have a new soundtrack for both menu and loading.

-AI System

The AI system is no longer using Unity's default nav mesh, instead now uses a custom solution.

-Assets

Some assets are replaced with custom made or better quality ones.

-Environments

Previous areas like industrial areas, villages, etc have been improved and had some changes in the layout

-Zombie models

Zombie models now use a new modular model. This gives more variety to the zombie appearance

MISC

-Temporary Removals

Scavenger has been temporarily removed for this update due to the migration to the new AI

Thank you, we hope you enjoy the new update!

-Levi, Lead Developer