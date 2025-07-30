 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19409145 Edited 30 July 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings more polish, smarter AI, and better compatibility across devices.

What's New
• Offline AI models upgraded for improved conversations
• Added model selector to switch between faster or more advanced AI
• Gamepad support improved

