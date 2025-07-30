This update brings more polish, smarter AI, and better compatibility across devices.
What's New
• Offline AI models upgraded for improved conversations
• Added model selector to switch between faster or more advanced AI
• Gamepad support improved
AI Roommate 4.3 – Steam Update 2 July 30, 2025
