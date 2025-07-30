- Updated all localizations
- Reduced weight scaling in Eternal Mode from 100% per 100 distance to 100% per 1000 distance
- Changes to 'Shatter' Ultimate caps:
-- Damage cap has been increased from x4 to x5 damage
-- Knockback cap has been added at 18x increased force
Update v1.20.22
Update notes via Steam Community
