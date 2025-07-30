Hello, farmers! This time we bring you the 13th official version update, continuing to optimize your gaming experience!
v1.13
Adjust the unlocking positions and descriptions of some buildings
Fix the possible conflict between the building movement function in the toolbar and other functions
Decorative lawns will also be restored when moving buildings
Fix the issue where mutant plants failed to be obtained in special cases at the Plant Research Institute
Add a cooling reminder to the Robot Factory
Gold coins obtained from resource conversion buildings are included in the total gold coins
Changed files in this update