30 July 2025 Build 19409091 Edited 30 July 2025 – 07:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, farmers! This time we bring you the 13th official version update, continuing to optimize your gaming experience!

v1.13

  1. Adjust the unlocking positions and descriptions of some buildings

  2. Fix the possible conflict between the building movement function in the toolbar and other functions

  3. Decorative lawns will also be restored when moving buildings

  4. Fix the issue where mutant plants failed to be obtained in special cases at the Plant Research Institute

  5. Add a cooling reminder to the Robot Factory

  6. Gold coins obtained from resource conversion buildings are included in the total gold coins

