30 July 2025 Build 19408835 Edited 30 July 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry for all these updates, I think I can slow down after this one!

Update v1.09

  • Accessing corner equipment via controllers is now possible again

  • Fried chicken is now combinable on counter even after multi-hold is unlocked (and without a plate)

  • When customers are emoting (after finishing their meal) they can be interrupted with a smack

  • Fixes:

    • Servers should never be texting anymore

    • I've removed all risky music from the Streamer Friendly music pool

    • Improved table moving in build mode

