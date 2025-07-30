Sorry for all these updates, I think I can slow down after this one!
Update v1.09
Accessing corner equipment via controllers is now possible again
Fried chicken is now combinable on counter even after multi-hold is unlocked (and without a plate)
When customers are emoting (after finishing their meal) they can be interrupted with a smack
Fixes:
Servers should never be texting anymore
I've removed all risky music from the Streamer Friendly music pool
Improved table moving in build mode
