30 July 2025 Build 19408783
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: Elven captives were being unconditionally converted to handymen without needing to be persuaded to surrender.
  • Optimization: Notifications are displayed on the right side of a soldier's death.
  • Bug Fix: Logistics soldiers were still picking up loot even when it was prohibited.
  • Optimization: Enemy corpses that have died of old age are no longer prohibited by default.
  • Optimization: When a shelf generates five Free Carriage transport tasks and all are completed, a sixth task can be generated.
  • Value Adjustment: The life-extending effect of Mushroom Essence is doubled when possessing the Longevity trait.

