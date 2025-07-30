- Bug Fix: Elven captives were being unconditionally converted to handymen without needing to be persuaded to surrender.
- Optimization: Notifications are displayed on the right side of a soldier's death.
- Bug Fix: Logistics soldiers were still picking up loot even when it was prohibited.
- Optimization: Enemy corpses that have died of old age are no longer prohibited by default.
- Optimization: When a shelf generates five Free Carriage transport tasks and all are completed, a sixth task can be generated.
- Value Adjustment: The life-extending effect of Mushroom Essence is doubled when possessing the Longevity trait.
Experience optimization
