Hello everyone,



Relatively small update today, mostly taking care of a few issues and implementing a lot of work to prepare for the arrival of our third playable character, The Witch! This update is largely comprised of background work (hover the stake in the graveyard...) but there's still some good stuff.

Healer's Cauldron Buff

The Healer has been performing pretty well in runs, but it's a little too easy to fall behind early on her at the moment. To help her out, we've increased the strength of her first couple of turns building up the Cauldron by 10-20% across the board. Simply put, the Cauldron should feel a lot better now even if you use it quickly. We've really souped it up, it's soup now. There's soup in the cauldron.

New Status Tooltips

We all loved the default windows text tooltips that were in place for hovering over status effects. However, we've replaced them with some rather snazzier ones. We've also reduced the size of trinkets as you can see in the image below a little, just to allow for more space on the board (as the Witch might be needing some of that...)

Bug Fixes

Whole host of bug fixes as per usual, including:



- VFX on Fishtail Rook & Nautilus Anchor made slightly less terrible.

- Controller highlight of Dice won't always snap on regardless of controller use or not.

- Clickable area on Cauldron updated to be less fiddly and some VFX polishes implemented (it's also bigger now too)

That's all for now! See you soon for the Witch!



Cheers,



Sea Glass