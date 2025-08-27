Happylaunch day, everyone!Fifteen years have passed since the last time we visited Zephyr Town, but this breezy burg needs your help once more. Take over the local farm, growing crops and raising animals to help Mayor Felix and the residents of this sweet mountain village bring the once-famous bazaar back to life. With all-new presentation, including fully voiced events,brings the world ofto life in vibrant new ways.Take advantage of the windy conditions and traverse Zephyr Town thanks to the ability to glide across the skies, and soak in the updated visuals highlighting all the town’s unique charms, including the delightfully diverse residents that players can befriend as they begin to set down roots in their new home. Days of rewarding farmwork, relaxing exploration and socializing, along with an abundance of leisure activities and festivals await, all culminating in the most important day of the week—bazaar day!There, you'll have to sell up a storm to raise awareness (and funds), bringing prominence back to you humble hillside home. Customize your stall, choose the perfect inventory every week, and perhaps even entice other out-of-towners to set up stalls of their own. The bigger the bazaar, the bigger the crowds. Tthe bigger the crowds, the bigger the sales!The wait is finally over. Zephyr Town awaits. Go ring that bell!