30 July 2025 Build 19408619 Edited 30 July 2025 – 04:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where the character would stop moving after slipping on ice floor while using Divine Boots.
If you find any bugs or have any suggestions for improvement, please report!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3728401
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3728402
  • Loading history…
