Fixed a bug where the character would stop moving after slipping on ice floor while using Divine Boots.
If you find any bugs or have any suggestions for improvement, please report!
Update Notes - July 30
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3728401
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3728402
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update