🎉 Desktop Mate Hits 1.5 Million Downloads — Thank You Sale Now Live! 🎉

We’re thrilled to announce that Desktop Mate has officially surpassed 1.5 million downloads!

This incredible milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing support from all of you.

To everyone who has:

Downloaded the app

Continued to use it every day

Purchased our DLCs

Shared your feedback and suggestions on the forums

Posted screenshots and videos on social media to help spread the word

Each and every one of your actions has helped shape Desktop Mate into what it is today.

From the entire development team — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

A Big Thank-You Sale — 20% Off!

To show our appreciation for all your incredible support, we’re holding a limited-time “1.5 Million Downloads Celebration Sale” — select popular DLC is now 20% off!

And there’s even more great news!

Starting today, the Hatsune Miku DLC and Snow Miku “SNOW MIKU 2025 Ver.” DLC — both included in the sale — now feature full voice implementation! (This update also applies to users who already purchased the DLC.)

Enjoy an even more vibrant and lively desktop life with Miku and friends.

If you’ve been waiting to pick these up, now’s the perfect time to dive in!

✨Sale Period✨

From July 31, 2025 \[Thu] 12:00 JST (July 31, 2025 \[Thu], 8:00 PM PDT)

To August 14, 2025 \[Thu] 12:00 JST (August 14, 2025 \[Thu], 8:00 PM PDT)

✨DLC on Sale✨

Hatsune Miku DLC Snow Miku “SNOW MIKU 2025 Ver.” DLC

Don’t miss this opportunity to grab the DLC you’ve had your eye on — and make the most of your time with Desktop Mate! 💖

We will continue to improve Desktop Mate with new characters and feature enhancements to make the experience even more enjoyable for everyone.

Several feature updates are already in the works — including the highly requested VRM model loading function — so please look forward to what’s coming next!

If you have any character suggestions or feature requests, we’d love to hear from you on the Steam Community Forums.

Every message is reviewed by our development team.

Thank you for your continued support of Desktop Mate! ✨