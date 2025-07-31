Update Contents

Summer Event will begin.



The scenery of Your Land will change to summer season.



Few updates on the security system.



Character slot has been added.



The following improvements will be applied.

"Mahjong" mini-game UI adjustments.



"Mahjong" mini-game settings option added.



The following issues have been fixed.

Certain Yaku are not being recognized correctly in the 3-player mode of the Mahjong mini-game.



Under certain conditions, unlocked voice information in the Mahjong mini-game is not displayed properly.



Under certain conditions, UI display problem occurs.



Minor bug fixes



Notes

Thank you for playing Toram Online.We would like to announce the update for the app.For details, please check the following.*Able to add it by purchasing with Orbs.Numbers and letters representing wind directions have been added to the tiles.* If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.