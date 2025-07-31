Hello Survival Typists!

We’re back with another update packed with content, balance tweaks, and quality-of-life improvements. Let’s jump right into it!

New Weapon: Orbiter

The Orbiter brings a fresh twist to the battlefield. When you type words starting with specific letters, it spawns orbs that rotate around your main weapon, dealing chemical damage to everything they pass through. Evolve it to deal electric damage, send out twin orbs in opposite directions, or form a damaging tether between the main weapon and the orb for some truly chaotic typing action.

New Boss: Gemini

The Gemini isn’t a single boss. It’s two. Damaging only one won’t get you far, because they constantly heal each other to the highest health between them. You’ll need to split your focus and keep your damage even. And when they unleash their Tendril attack? Get ready to mash your keys or buttons fast!

New Achievements

We heard your feedback. More achievements, please! This update adds a fresh batch, including simpler ones for new players and tough-as-nails challenges for our veteran typists. There’s something for everyone.

New Evolutions for Chopper

Chopper gets two new ways to shred:

Saw Launcher turns the Chopper into a barrage of smaller saw-blades.

Bloodbath adds bonus damage to bleeding enemies and raises their double damage drop chance.

Less Grind, More Game

Let’s be honest. We let the economy get a bit out of hand. So we’re fixing that. Coin drops have been doubled across the board, and all main weapons now cost a flat 1000 coins to unlock. No more grind. Just more typing, more fun.

2 New Augment Codices

Electric and Heat Augment Codices are now available. These unlock even more creative and dangerous build possibilities. Perfect for chasing those new achievements and wreaking havoc with elemental synergies.

New Audio Themes

You can now groove to two new music sets:

Sunset is a laid-back, beachy lounge track for mellow vibes.

Midnight is a lo-fi, head-nodding beat for focused destruction.

Both pair beautifully with their visual theme counterparts, and you can swap them in the settings anytime.

That’s it for this update, folks! We hope you enjoy the new weapons, bosses, tunes, and quality-of-life changes. As always, we’ll be back again in 2 months with even more content and features to keep your fingers flying.

Changelog

Bugfixes

- Added auto-correct when Capslock is on for Korean input.

- Fixed Guardian chases Jormungander endlessly.

- Changed "Loot Weapons" in localization to "Loot Effects" to be in line with nomenclature.

- Updated affected weapons section in loot screen for more accuracy.

- Fixed Scapegoat not using correct SFX (now you can hear our bleats!)

- Fixed loot items affecting chances (drop chance, crit chance, etc) not showing up.

- Reverted to old way of generating Cypher strings because the new way was causing crashes.

- Fixed null reference crash in enemy Armor script.

- Fixed some unusable loot items generated due to missing stat in requirements.

- Fixed reroll and shield chance bonuses missing from Run Information breakdown.

- Fixed crash due to variable misnaming in loot screen.

- Fixed crash when loading game with missing or renamed upgrade.

- Fixed wrong number printed in loot description for Release.

Balancing

- Added new lane management so reduced word overlapping (not entirely eliminated though)

- Caltrops: Increased base Bleed Chance + Bleed Chance scale with Caltrops damage.

- Reduced consumable item loot weight.

- Changed Warhead tag from "Loot" to "Consumable"

- Added Duration stat level-up upgrades for Guardian.

- Added "Augment" tag for Augment Effects.

- Increased Guardian fuel pickup from 50% to 60% refill.

- Increased SplatterShot Puddle Damage over time by 25%.

- Made all Main Weapons cost 1000 coins and doubled coin drop rate.

- Made at least one choice during level up an upgrade by default. No longer requires Devotion Augment.

Features

- New Electric Augment Codex.

- New Heat Augment Codex.

- Added Sunset audio theme.

- Added Midnight audio theme.

- Added new level-up weapon Orbiter.

- Added new Trial 1 boss: Gemini.

- Added "Bloodbath" and "Saw Launcher" evolutions for Chopper.

- New Achievements added.

- Added Chemical, Loot and Augment related loot items.

Miscellaneous

- Updated Seismic Munition II's description for more clarity.

- Renamed Juryrigged to Makeshift due to it sounding similar to Jerry-rigged.

- "Double Damage Chance" changed to "Double Damage Drop Chance" for more clarity.