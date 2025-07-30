 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Grounded 2 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 July 2025 Build 19408068 Edited 30 July 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have fixed potential issues that may have arisen due to the timing of updates and have stabilized the operation of online battles. We believe that the game will function stably even in battles involving complex procedures, such as 5 vs. 5 battles. If you find any bugs, please report them on the message board.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2823691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link