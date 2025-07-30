ChessRogue v0.862
BUG FIXES
The enemy AI's last move is shown, so you can see how you lost
Player pieces can now move through stairs, like enemy pieces. If the player tries to move on stairs without king, it will deselect instead of skipping the players turn.
Higher valued pieces are now more rare to appear in the random pieces for Black Mode.
In Black Mode, player bishops always spawn on alternating black/white tiles.
If the player has above the maximum amount of pieces in Black Mode, they are given the option to remove pieces from their army. Removing a piece from their army counts as adding a piece, so the piece shop selection will close.
