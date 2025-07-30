 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

ChessRogue v0.862

BUG FIXES

  • The enemy AI's last move is shown, so you can see how you lost

  • Player pieces can now move through stairs, like enemy pieces. If the player tries to move on stairs without king, it will deselect instead of skipping the players turn.

  • Higher valued pieces are now more rare to appear in the random pieces for Black Mode.

  • In Black Mode, player bishops always spawn on alternating black/white tiles.

  • If the player has above the maximum amount of pieces in Black Mode, they are given the option to remove pieces from their army. Removing a piece from their army counts as adding a piece, so the piece shop selection will close.

