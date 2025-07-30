Hello Researchers,
Here are the recent updates:
*Huge Boost to Mutant Pumpkin Funds: Patience with your Mutant Pumpkins now yields significantly higher financial rewards!
*New Screen Switching in Settings: Added the ability to switch between your main and secondary screens.
*Stage Progress Bar Tooltips: Hover over the stage progress bar to see new descriptive tooltips.
*Energy Absorption Particle Focus: Particle effects now converge towards the center during energy absorption, giving a clearer visual indication of the absorption rate.
*Improved UI Hiding: When clicking to hide the UI, only a single icon will now remain visible.
*Steam Deck Compatibility Confirmed: The game is now verified to run on Steam Deck.
*Russian Localization Coming Mid-August: Expect the addition of Russian language support around mid-August!
Wishing all Researchers happy cultivating!
Changed files in this update