Hello Researchers,

Here are the recent updates:

*Huge Boost to Mutant Pumpkin Funds: Patience with your Mutant Pumpkins now yields significantly higher financial rewards!

*New Screen Switching in Settings: Added the ability to switch between your main and secondary screens.

*Stage Progress Bar Tooltips: Hover over the stage progress bar to see new descriptive tooltips.

*Energy Absorption Particle Focus: Particle effects now converge towards the center during energy absorption, giving a clearer visual indication of the absorption rate.

*Improved UI Hiding: When clicking to hide the UI, only a single icon will now remain visible.

*Steam Deck Compatibility Confirmed: The game is now verified to run on Steam Deck.

*Russian Localization Coming Mid-August: Expect the addition of Russian language support around mid-August!

Wishing all Researchers happy cultivating!