30 July 2025 Build 19408012
Welcome to the final character of Running Riot: BOOMER. Boomer brings an area control playstyle and tons of explosives. His kit, upgrades, perks, and combos are now all live. Hope you like him as much as I do! He's such a grumpy lookin lil guy.

