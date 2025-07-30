Welcome to the final character of Running Riot: BOOMER. Boomer brings an area control playstyle and tons of explosives. His kit, upgrades, perks, and combos are now all live. Hope you like him as much as I do! He's such a grumpy lookin lil guy.
Here Comes the Boom!
Update notes via Steam Community
