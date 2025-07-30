 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19407790 Edited 30 July 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed an issue where the appearance and names of some token quest NPCs did not match.
-Added a new feature to fully clear Endless Mode.
-Added two new token quests.
-Adjusted weapon enhancement values.
-Full HP will now be restored upon entering bonus stages.
-Increased the initial advancement probability.
-Improved advancement probability modifiers related to tokens.

