30 July 2025 Build 19407763
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.9.5.0 ( July 30 - 2025)

  • Now sorting potions to the top of the consumable inventory list

  • New magic wand icons

  • New Meadow river tiles

  • New Swampland river tiles

  • New Deadlands river tiles

