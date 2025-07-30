GraeHart: Part One is officially complete!

The core game is now fully functional, marking the first major milestone in my Early Access journey. While voice acting will come in future updates, the gameplay, story, and quest progression are all now ready for players to explore chapters 1-6 from start to finish.



🔧Major Fixes & Features:

🐔Fixed “Chicken Quest” – Resolved the glitches and softlock issues that broke early progress for many players.



🎒New Inventory & Equipment Menu (Beta) – Now live! Organize your items and gear up Percival.

⚠️Note: This system is still experimental with controllers and may be updated frequently as we refine the UX.



🛠️Overall bug fixes, better event logic, and improved game stability.

⚖️Early-game balance tweaks and smoother cutscene transitions.



🎙Voice Acting Reminder:

Not all Voice Acting is currently included in this version but will be gradually rolled out in future patches. All NPCs still use text-only dialogue for now. The main cast will also be updated over time.



Thank you all for your patience and support. I'm excited to finally share this first major release with you — and I’ll continue debugging and evolving GraeHart based on your feedback.