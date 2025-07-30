 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19407641
Update notes via Steam Community

Change log version 1.0.3 (49):

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Equipped cards will be shown on the left side when CTRL + hover an adventurer

  • Normal speed on enemy spawn accountability for Mimics and Dungeon Trait events

  • Recipe book state saved after close (it will open again where it was before)

  • Dungeon progress on difficulties won added to the Select Dungeon panel

ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Fix "Persistent Winner" achievement not triggering after Endless Mode run

  • Fix "Resilient Winner" achievement not triggering after Endless Mode run

  • Fix "Shark Catcher" achievement to trigger only when catching a Shark with Fishing Boat

FIXES

  • Show trade cost of cards that allow trade on the Recipe Book

  • Hide hint cards when the Recipe Book is openned

  • Update mouse cursor state when the Recipe Book is openned

  • Victory/defeat label after Endless Mode now shows "Defeat..." (after all, the Endless Mode is unbeatable ☺️)

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe

Changed files in this update

