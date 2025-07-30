Change log version 1.0.3 (49):
QUALITY OF LIFE
Equipped cards will be shown on the left side when CTRL + hover an adventurer
Normal speed on enemy spawn accountability for Mimics and Dungeon Trait events
Recipe book state saved after close (it will open again where it was before)
Dungeon progress on difficulties won added to the Select Dungeon panel
ACHIEVEMENTS
Fix "Persistent Winner" achievement not triggering after Endless Mode run
Fix "Resilient Winner" achievement not triggering after Endless Mode run
Fix "Shark Catcher" achievement to trigger only when catching a Shark with Fishing Boat
FIXES
Show trade cost of cards that allow trade on the Recipe Book
Hide hint cards when the Recipe Book is openned
Update mouse cursor state when the Recipe Book is openned
Victory/defeat label after Endless Mode now shows "Defeat..." (after all, the Endless Mode is unbeatable ☺️)
We're listening to you
As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.
Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.
Cheers,
mappe
