Change log version 1.0.3 (49):

QUALITY OF LIFE

Equipped cards will be shown on the left side when CTRL + hover an adventurer

Normal speed on enemy spawn accountability for Mimics and Dungeon Trait events

Recipe book state saved after close (it will open again where it was before)

Dungeon progress on difficulties won added to the Select Dungeon panel

ACHIEVEMENTS

Fix "Persistent Winner" achievement not triggering after Endless Mode run

Fix "Resilient Winner" achievement not triggering after Endless Mode run

Fix "Shark Catcher" achievement to trigger only when catching a Shark with Fishing Boat

FIXES

Show trade cost of cards that allow trade on the Recipe Book

Hide hint cards when the Recipe Book is openned

Update mouse cursor state when the Recipe Book is openned

Victory/defeat label after Endless Mode now shows "Defeat..." (after all, the Endless Mode is unbeatable ☺️)

We're listening to you

As said previously, we are listening to every feedback we got, so keep'em coming! New patches will arrive.

Thank you for your trust in us and make sure to join us on CrafTAE's Discord.

Cheers,

mappe