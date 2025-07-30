Fixed walk-to point for cutlery drawer with gamepad.



Fixed potential soft-lock in hospital after Hara knocked out .



. No longer have to leave and return to find something behind the generator.



Changed "carotid" back to "cartoid" to match colloquial way Mick says it.



Fixed Butcher sprite being flipped.



Removed drop-shadow under Mick on winch.



Fixed "0" topic notification.



Fixed potential soft-lock walking back into the Vent at start of Ch8.



Stopped you being able to walk with keyboard while dialogue GUI is active.



Fixed mouth alignment for Detective and Annie in some poses.



Typo fix for Geiger counter description.



Fixed a dead character still being able to talk in Ch6.



Geiger counter sound and animation fixes.



Geiger counter no longer reads low when should be high in one instance.



Fixed missing German localisation descriptions of doors in Ch7.



Stopped player from walking to the right in the corridor with Sophia in Ch9.



in Ch9. Music volume no longer plays full volume in the lab when it's turned down in settings.



Fix for hard-lock in Ch7 on bridge if using inventory together while Alec is talking to you . Hopefully fixes some other super-rare soft-lock issues with background sequences too.



. Hopefully fixes some other super-rare soft-lock issues with background sequences too. Fix for flamethrower sound effect potentially never ending.



Another bunch of fixes. You keep findin' em, I'll keep patchin' em!I'm getting through most of the issues people have been reporting. Most of the remaining ones are super-rare now afaik. But if anyone has hit a soft-lock somewhere and needs a save game to get past it, email me on the support email on the steam page and I can hook you up.Thanks everyone for playing, it's been amazing to get such a great reception to the game!- Dave