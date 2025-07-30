 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19407538
Update notes via Steam Community
Another bunch of fixes. You keep findin' em, I'll keep patchin' em!

  • Fixed walk-to point for cutlery drawer with gamepad.
  • Fixed potential soft-lock in hospital after Hara knocked out.
  • No longer have to leave and return to find something behind the generator.
  • Changed "carotid" back to "cartoid" to match colloquial way Mick says it.
  • Fixed Butcher sprite being flipped.
  • Removed drop-shadow under Mick on winch.
  • Fixed "0" topic notification.
  • Fixed potential soft-lock walking back into the Vent at start of Ch8.
  • Stopped you being able to walk with keyboard while dialogue GUI is active.
  • Fixed mouth alignment for Detective and Annie in some poses.
  • Typo fix for Geiger counter description.
  • Fixed a dead character still being able to talk in Ch6.
  • Geiger counter sound and animation fixes.
  • Geiger counter no longer reads low when should be high in one instance.
  • Fixed missing German localisation descriptions of doors in Ch7.
  • Stopped player from walking to the right in the corridor with Sophia in Ch9.
  • Music volume no longer plays full volume in the lab when it's turned down in settings.
  • Fix for hard-lock in Ch7 on bridge if using inventory together while Alec is talking to you. Hopefully fixes some other super-rare soft-lock issues with background sequences too.
  • Fix for flamethrower sound effect potentially never ending.


I'm getting through most of the issues people have been reporting. Most of the remaining ones are super-rare now afaik. But if anyone has hit a soft-lock somewhere and needs a save game to get past it, email me on the support email on the steam page and I can hook you up.

Thanks everyone for playing, it's been amazing to get such a great reception to the game!

- Dave

