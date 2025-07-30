- Fixed walk-to point for cutlery drawer with gamepad.
- Fixed potential soft-lock in hospital after Hara knocked out.
- No longer have to leave and return to find something behind the generator.
- Changed "carotid" back to "cartoid" to match colloquial way Mick says it.
- Fixed Butcher sprite being flipped.
- Removed drop-shadow under Mick on winch.
- Fixed "0" topic notification.
- Fixed potential soft-lock walking back into the Vent at start of Ch8.
- Stopped you being able to walk with keyboard while dialogue GUI is active.
- Fixed mouth alignment for Detective and Annie in some poses.
- Typo fix for Geiger counter description.
- Fixed a dead character still being able to talk in Ch6.
- Geiger counter sound and animation fixes.
- Geiger counter no longer reads low when should be high in one instance.
- Fixed missing German localisation descriptions of doors in Ch7.
- Stopped player from walking to the right in the corridor with Sophia in Ch9.
- Music volume no longer plays full volume in the lab when it's turned down in settings.
- Fix for hard-lock in Ch7 on bridge if using inventory together while Alec is talking to you. Hopefully fixes some other super-rare soft-lock issues with background sequences too.
- Fix for flamethrower sound effect potentially never ending.
I'm getting through most of the issues people have been reporting. Most of the remaining ones are super-rare now afaik. But if anyone has hit a soft-lock somewhere and needs a save game to get past it, email me on the support email on the steam page and I can hook you up.
Thanks everyone for playing, it's been amazing to get such a great reception to the game!
- Dave
