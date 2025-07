Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hi guys!ːsteamhappyː

In the last update there was a problem with some ingredients that were requested before getting them! Thanks so much for notifying me!ːsteamthumbsupː

This update brings some adjustments:

- Adjusting and fixing clipping with some animations (sometimes there were problems with layers).

- Fixed softlock with ingredients that appeared before unlocking them.

- Witch's hair color now changes depending on potion grades!