Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
This is a guide on how to play ‘GrandChase Classic’ on a mobile device using Steam Link.
<How to Play via Steam Link>
1. Install the Steam Link app on a mobile device.
- Android: Download Here
- iOS: Download Here
2. On the PC, right-click the Steam client and select [Run as Administrator].
3. Open the Steam Link app on the mobile device.
4. In the Settings, select [Computer].
5. In the Computer Settings menu, select [Other Computer] and check the 4-digit pairing code displayed on the screen.
6. On the PC, open the menu in the Steam client and click [Settings].
7. Under [Remote Play], select [Pair Steam Link].
8. When the pairing code input window appears on the PC, enter the 4-digit code shown on the mobile device.
9. Once pairing is complete, players can launch and play ‘GrandChase Classic’ on mobile through the Steam Link app!
<Additional Notes>
- When using the touch controller in Steam Link, certain on-screen controls may not display or function as intended.
If this issue occurs, tap the Steam logo on the screen to resolve the issue.
- Players can also use standard controllers such as Xbox or PS5 controllers. Simply pair them with Steam Link to play immediately on mobile.
- For more information on Steam Remote Play, check here: [Learn More About Steam Remote Play](Link)
We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.
