Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!This is a guide on how to play ‘GrandChase Classic’ on a mobile device using Steam Link.1. Install the Steam Link app on a mobile device.- Android: Download Here - iOS: Download Here 2. On the PC, right-click the Steam client and select [Run as Administrator].3. Open the Steam Link app on the mobile device.4. In the Settings, select [Computer].5. In the Computer Settings menu, select [Other Computer] and check the 4-digit pairing code displayed on the screen.6. On the PC, open the menu in the Steam client and click [Settings].7. Under [Remote Play], select [Pair Steam Link].8. When the pairing code input window appears on the PC, enter the 4-digit code shown on the mobile device.9. Once pairing is complete, players can launch and play ‘GrandChase Classic’ on mobile through the Steam Link app! - When using the touch controller in Steam Link, certain on-screen controls may not display or function as intended.If this issue occurs,- Players can also use standard controllers such as Xbox or PS5 controllers. Simply pair them with Steam Link to play immediately on mobile.- For more information on Steam Remote Play, check here: [Learn More About Steam Remote Play](Link) We will strive to create the best experience possible.Thank you.