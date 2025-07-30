New Legendary Bot: Nova

Major Gameplay Updates

The upgrades attached to certain player cosmetics and Bot Styles can now be swapped onto the cosmetic or Style you’d prefer to equip. To do this for player cosmetics, visit the Wardrobe in the boat. For Bot Styles, do this when viewing that bot’s Style page. Upgrades cannot be transferred to default player cosmetics or default Bot Styles, and both cosmetics must be unlocked in order to swap their upgrades.



Your recruits will now earn coins and scrap for their battles by default, from the outset. You no longer need to have the Pirate Lord hat equipped.



Pirate Lord hat rarity downgraded from Epic to Rare



A new Bonus set of contract rewards have been added. Players who have completed the Level 7 Boat Contract rewards or higher will automatically have access to these rewards after the update. Earn tokens to unlock these new cosmetic items.



New Legendary Boosters have been added



Damage dealt and damage taken stats have been added to the end screen of battles in the Wilds



Recruits’ names can now be changed by interacting with them in your Boat



Additional Personal Style common player cosmetics have been added to the wardrobe



Increased the amount of coins you receive by 20% across the board



Increased the spawn rate of rare critters and objects tied to achievements



Reduced the Danger Zone boss and fish achievement requirements from 100 to 30



The chest earned when all Contract Rewards are completed at maximum Boat Level has been upgraded from Common to Rare



Selling fish other than the Catch of the Day to the Fishmonger will give slight progress toward refreshing the next Catch of the Day option



Boss bandit enemies will now drop coins as well as tokens



Bot Styles for Legendary bots can be earned by defeating Mega Bots, once that Legendary bot has been upgraded to Level 30



Polished Black and Pristine White styles can be earned by defeating Omega bots you have already built



There are now more ways to earn shiny Bot Styles from a Raid. Each Raid wave you survive beyond Wave 10 will now earn you a shiny Bot Style, up to the maximum number of waves equivalent to your current Raid Level. As an example, if you have a Level 3 Raid, you will earn a shiny Bot Style for completing waves 11, 12, and 13, but not any wave afterwards.



Fixed the names of certain fish going off screen when caught



Fixed various visual bugs with certain player cosmetics



Fixed an issue where the Shop would not refresh when at maximum Boat Level



Fixed some issues with Surge’s AI nodes not applying their effects correctly



Fixed an audio bug that occurred if collecting two pieces of rare or epic loot at the same time



Fixed the critter scrap burst cosmetic bonus not applying



Extra battle dust clouds should no longer appear after ending a battle



Adjusted the way the game saves data to prevent data corruption if the system shuts off while playing



Visual hotkey glyphs have been added to the HUD for keyboard and mouse control. Press E to interact, Q to open the botpack menu, and the 1,2,3,4 keys to activate a battle ability



Fixed an error when viewing upgrade ingredients on Legendary bots



A new Legendary bot has arrived! Nova is a Legendary Sniper who attacks enemy bots with bursts of plasma, and can harness the power of dying suns to regenerate itself. Acquire Nova by collecting Star Fragments from Danger Zones.Also included in this update are some major changes to Botworld Odyssey's gameplay and balance. We've listened to all the feedback we've received and have addressed a huge number of points raised with the following changes: