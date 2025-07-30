 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19407346 Edited 30 July 2025 – 02:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Save the New Project directory as a setting, if using a subfolder for new project based on title.
  • Added additional logging for a few more commands.
  • Fixed an issue with Trait Tables randomly reordering things.
  • Fixed an issue with Trait Tables not properly being linked to Statistics Ranks.
  • Fixed an issue with Alter Battle Command not properly updating the Targets/Use Scope.
  • Fixed an issue with Ascent/Descent in movement.

