- Save the New Project directory as a setting, if using a subfolder for new project based on title.
- Added additional logging for a few more commands.
- Fixed an issue with Trait Tables randomly reordering things.
- Fixed an issue with Trait Tables not properly being linked to Statistics Ranks.
- Fixed an issue with Alter Battle Command not properly updating the Targets/Use Scope.
- Fixed an issue with Ascent/Descent in movement.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
