30 July 2025 Build 19407275 Edited 30 July 2025 – 02:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone,

We’ve just released a quick patch addressing the following issues:

🛠 Fixed a Fatal Error that occurred on startup for some users
🛠 Applied a temporary fix for an anomaly issue when entering Endless Mode

However, since these issues may behave differently depending on system environment,
we’d really appreciate it if you could let us know whether the problem still occurs after the update.

💬 If you’re still experiencing the same issue, please let us know right away
(Steam comments, reviews, or Discord — any channel is fine!)

We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support 🙇

