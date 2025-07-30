Mostly a small hotfix patch to fix an issue with the Deagle ultimate, but I also made some various changes/improvements in other areas.
- Added Reload progress UI (let me know if you run into any issues with the crosshair and/or this new UI)
- Adjusted water in Miami: Ocean Drive level to be more… threatening, also adjusted collision to not be as punishing for the player
- FIXED: Dual wield deagles animation not functioning properly
- FIXED: Loading screen taking mouse control if hitting pause menu too quickly during animation
- Made more optimizations to UI
Thanks for all of the feedback and bug reports, let me know if you come across any new issues with this patch.
Changed files in this update