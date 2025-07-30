 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19407228 Edited 30 July 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone,

Mostly a small hotfix patch to fix an issue with the Deagle ultimate, but I also made some various changes/improvements in other areas.

  • Added Reload progress UI (let me know if you run into any issues with the crosshair and/or this new UI)
  • Adjusted water in Miami: Ocean Drive level to be more… threatening, also adjusted collision to not be as punishing for the player
  • FIXED: Dual wield deagles animation not functioning properly
  • FIXED: Loading screen taking mouse control if hitting pause menu too quickly during animation
  • Made more optimizations to UI


Thanks for all of the feedback and bug reports, let me know if you come across any new issues with this patch.

