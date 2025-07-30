We are delighted to present the SPW 1.5.10 EA version update! This update combines both aesthetics and functionality.

Note: The song information displayed in the images used for this update is for demonstration purposes only.

Search Functionality

Added a song search feature in the song interface. This search function is now available across multiple pages, including the Songs page, Albums page, Artists page, Playlist content page, and Genre content page!

The search box features a sleek animation—hovering over it will smoothly expand the box, and moving the cursor away will naturally collapse it:

Additionally, transitions for song positions in the list now include refined animations.

Unreadable Track Notifications

SPW retains song records, but frequent prompts about missing tracks due to large-scale folder movements can be frustrating. Manually handling each one is also cumbersome for some users. However, preserving song information remains important.

The new ​​"Unreadable Track Notification"​​ feature will now display a reminder in the title bar. Clicking this notification will take you to a dedicated interface where you can efficiently manage songs with broken file links, as shown below:

Perfect Sample Rate in WASAPI Exclusive Mode (BETA)​

Added ​adaptive sample rate switching​ in WASAPI Exclusive Mode. When enabled, the output sample rate will automatically match the file's sample rate. If the file's sample rate is unsupported by the device, it will request a compatible format.

Note: Enabling this feature may cause slight stuttering during track switches due to audio hardware reconnection, and gapless playback will be temporarily disabled.

Multi-Select Count Indicator in Song Lists

When selecting multiple items, the list will now display a clearer indicator at the bottom-left corner showing the number of selected items:

Quick Sample Rate Display on Mini Player Bar

The mini player bar now provides a quick view of the current ​input, mixing, and output sample rates, helping you monitor whether resampling is active:

Other Optimizations and Changes

Optimized ​ audio file loading scheduling in background threads to reduce track-switching stutter.

​ Optimized ​ song list behavior—clicking blank areas (within the page) now deselects items.

​ Refined ​ UI details and improved compatibility with special artist names.

​ Enhanced ​ smoothness when switching between DirectSound and WASAPI modes.

​ Improved ​ responsiveness when toggling WASAPI Exclusive Mode and dithering.

​Temporarily disabled​ the sound effects feature pending future customization updates.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the app would freeze for a period after remote connection loss.

Fixed lag caused by Dolby Atmos (DDP) extension loading errors.

Fixed incorrect UI width in empty song and other interfaces.

Resolved an issue where some WAV files without DISC NO metadata failed to import into the library.

Fixed delayed updates in the Artists content view after adding new songs.

Corrected several text translation issues.

Thank you for your continued support of Salt Player for Windows!​