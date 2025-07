Hello,

After several weeks, the voiceline update is finally available!

The main character is played by GodDoubleDamnit. Happy birthday to him!

Other minor changes:

Optimized the "SPAM E" menu

Changed the volume of some sounds

I haven't been very consistent lately, and I apologize for that. I'm working on the biggest project of my entire career, and it's taking up a lot of my time, but you'll hear about it soon on my Discord!

See you soon!

TheCourget