We have released Hotfix 0.1.1.2 for all players. Please update your game when you see that this hotfix is available to receive the following fixes and changes:

Fixed a crash for Steam players when players launch the game without Gaming Services enabled. This fix disables Crossplay from being enabled. If you don't have Gaming Services installed, you can download Xbox Services through the Xbox app and will be able re-enable crossplay after a restart.



Thank you all so much for your patience with Grounded 2 Early Access! If you continue to experience any further issues, please contact us at Obsidian Support.

support.obsidian.net/contact