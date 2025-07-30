 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19406587 Edited 30 July 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made.

- The UI for duels has been improved.

- Improved "My Deck" and "Deck Edit" UI.

- Other bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 制作用デポ Depot 1449852
Windows 64-bit Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Content Depot 1449853
