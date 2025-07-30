Stat normalization across gems, reduced attack speed now that it covers both reload and fire rate, increased potency.

Explosion hit detection performance optimizations

Increased shockwave damage and improved knockback consistency

No longer able to move around after dying (death animations to come!)

Tuned mob speed and health, Final Boss speed fixed, mortar heads enemies health reduced

Adjusted enemy despawn mechanics to ensure on later waves don't exceed 100 enemies active at once

Fixed Strike Reflex tooltip to correctly reflect it's behavior, chance to grant special charges on critical strike.

Fixed a bug where potency level ups weren't being correctly applied

Potency now reflected on shell stats display

Balance pass over weapons

HUD now correctly reflects special charges over 8, currently unlimited

[*] Burn will always tick for at least 1 damage