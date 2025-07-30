 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19406542 Edited 30 July 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Stat normalization across gems, reduced attack speed now that it covers both reload and fire rate, increased potency.
  • Explosion hit detection performance optimizations
  • Increased shockwave damage and improved knockback consistency
  • No longer able to move around after dying (death animations to come!)
  • Tuned mob speed and health, Final Boss speed fixed, mortar heads enemies health reduced
  • Adjusted enemy despawn mechanics to ensure on later waves don't exceed 100 enemies active at once
  • Fixed Strike Reflex tooltip to correctly reflect it's behavior, chance to grant special charges on critical strike.
  • Fixed a bug where potency level ups weren't being correctly applied
  • Potency now reflected on shell stats display
  • Balance pass over weapons
  • HUD now correctly reflects special charges over 8, currently unlimited
    • [*] Burn will always tick for at least 1 damage

    Changed files in this update

    Windows English Depot 3886221
    Linux Depot 3886222
