Stat normalization across gems, reduced attack speed now that it covers both reload and fire rate, increased potency.
Explosion hit detection performance optimizations
Increased shockwave damage and improved knockback consistency
No longer able to move around after dying (death animations to come!)
Tuned mob speed and health, Final Boss speed fixed, mortar heads enemies health reduced
Adjusted enemy despawn mechanics to ensure on later waves don't exceed 100 enemies active at once
Fixed Strike Reflex tooltip to correctly reflect it's behavior, chance to grant special charges on critical strike.
Fixed a bug where potency level ups weren't being correctly applied
Potency now reflected on shell stats display
Balance pass over weapons
HUD now correctly reflects special charges over 8, currently unlimited
[*] Burn will always tick for at least 1 damage
Changed files in this update