30 July 2025 Build 19406500 Edited 30 July 2025 – 00:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes


- Fixed rhythm challenge decline causing empty screen
- Fixed rhythm challenge timing window only applying after the beat
- Fixed rhythm challenge first note always hitting regardless of timing

Changed files in this update

