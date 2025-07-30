- Fixed a case where weapons could be fired prematurely due to a redeploy after a reload
- Fixed a case where movement button changes were ignored while adjusting view angles at very high frame rates
- Fixed a case where air strafing would result in higher than usual velocities
- Speculative fix for a rare case where the dropped bomb appears in the wrong location
[ MISC ]
- Various bug fixes and and changes to first-person animations and sounds
- Fixed various nametag and StatTrak positions
- Various fixes for AWP materials
- Speculative fix for a rare case where holstered weapons appear attached to the deployed weapon
- Fixed a bug where the CS2 music kit was replaced by the CS:GO music kit
- Fixed a vote UI bug sometimes displaying vote result of another team's vote
[ MAPS ]
Inferno
- Fixed a gap on the first stack at bombsite B
Overpass
- Fixed clipping on the T fountain stairs
