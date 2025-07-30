 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19406478 Edited 30 July 2025 – 00:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
[ GAMEPLAY ]
  • Fixed a case where weapons could be fired prematurely due to a redeploy after a reload
  • Fixed a case where movement button changes were ignored while adjusting view angles at very high frame rates
  • Fixed a case where air strafing would result in higher than usual velocities
  • Speculative fix for a rare case where the dropped bomb appears in the wrong location


[ MISC ]
  • Various bug fixes and and changes to first-person animations and sounds
  • Fixed various nametag and StatTrak positions
  • Various fixes for AWP materials
  • Speculative fix for a rare case where holstered weapons appear attached to the deployed weapon
  • Fixed a bug where the CS2 music kit was replaced by the CS:GO music kit
  • Fixed a vote UI bug sometimes displaying vote result of another team's vote


[ MAPS ]
Inferno
  • Fixed a gap on the first stack at bombsite B

Overpass
  • Fixed clipping on the T fountain stairs


