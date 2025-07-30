Adjusted font scaling to reduce blurriness on lower resolution screens.

Fixed various save errors when corpses or visitors were on the map.

Blood loss now properly decreases when injuries have been treated.

Fixed an animation issue that occurred when picking up multiple items in a row.

Crafting tasks now check if a required ingredient is reserved by someone else before starting.

Visitors now correctly go to the center of the player base.

When a visitor is recruited they correctly update fog of war now.

Fixed an issue around weapons in loadouts not being counted properly.

Leaving expeditions now properly clears and recalculates wall meshes.

Storage now displays the correct state when loading the game.

Drafted survivors will no longer consider animals as hostile targets.