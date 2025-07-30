 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19406354
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Adjusted font scaling to reduce blurriness on lower resolution screens.

Fixes

  • Fixed various save errors when corpses or visitors were on the map.

  • Blood loss now properly decreases when injuries have been treated.

  • Fixed an animation issue that occurred when picking up multiple items in a row.

  • Crafting tasks now check if a required ingredient is reserved by someone else before starting.

  • Visitors now correctly go to the center of the player base.

  • When a visitor is recruited they correctly update fog of war now.

  • Fixed an issue around weapons in loadouts not being counted properly.

  • Leaving expeditions now properly clears and recalculates wall meshes.

  • Storage now displays the correct state when loading the game.

  • Drafted survivors will no longer consider animals as hostile targets.

  • Fixed various issues around the field-dressing task.

