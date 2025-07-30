Hello!

This patch aims to address some common errors reported as well as adding a few QoL changes requested. These are based on feedback collected from you, and from the people who visited Craggenrock's booth during the recently-concluded PGDX.

Note: There is no public release of v1.0.2.0. It was combined with this patch.



QOL Changes

You can now use the increase/decrease buttons while pricing to increase/decrease the price more effectively.

After pricing an item on the shelf, you will immediately exit the menu upon pressing Space or Enter to save the item's price.

Cutscenes that require money payment now show your money available in the chat box for your convenience.

Progression

Adjusted Braso’s restocking schedule from: once every week M day (100% chance) -> twice every M (100% chance) and Th (66% chance) Braso restocking is still subject to news (i.e. he will still not restock if he is feeling unsafe even if it’s his schedule to restock).

You now gain some Sales XP whenever a customer checks an item on a shelf with a “reasonable price”. The amount you earn is based on the item’s quality.



Additions

Added a new game option to start at the crafting tutorial

Added a system to make it easier to sell items during the early stages of the shop

A new binding called "Recent Menu" has been added and set to Tab as the default binding. By default, this opens to the inventory, but it will remember your last menu position.

Re-added Keep text beside HUD item name when holding something

You can now reset all settings (excluding bindings) in the Settings menu by holding Backspace

You can now reset all bindings in the Settings menu by holding R

You can now unbind a binding by right-clicking a binding while hovering over it with the cursor Note: The main bindings for movement, Interact, Activate, OK and Back can only be rebound, but not unbound.

You can now restore a binding back to its default configuration by pressing R while hovering over it with the cursor.

Adjustments

The ledger is now permanently available and will no longer need unlocking.

Made tutorial progress immediately after crafting a bar on the anvil during crafting tutorial

Cheap customers will now always buy items that are cheaper than their expected price.

Average customers will now buy items that are “within a reasonable price range” and will no longer use their budgets.

Shop customers are now a bit more expressive to give a better idea on why they're not buying.

Fixes