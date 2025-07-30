Hello!
This patch aims to address some common errors reported as well as adding a few QoL changes requested. These are based on feedback collected from you, and from the people who visited Craggenrock's booth during the recently-concluded PGDX.
Note: There is no public release of v1.0.2.0. It was combined with this patch.
QOL Changes
You can now use the increase/decrease buttons while pricing to increase/decrease the price more effectively.
After pricing an item on the shelf, you will immediately exit the menu upon pressing Space or Enter to save the item's price.
Cutscenes that require money payment now show your money available in the chat box for your convenience.
Progression
Adjusted Braso’s restocking schedule from:
once every week M day (100% chance) -> twice every M (100% chance) and Th (66% chance)
Braso restocking is still subject to news (i.e. he will still not restock if he is feeling unsafe even if it’s his schedule to restock).
You now gain some Sales XP whenever a customer checks an item on a shelf with a “reasonable price”.
The amount you earn is based on the item’s quality.
Additions
Added a new game option to start at the crafting tutorial
Added a system to make it easier to sell items during the early stages of the shop
A new binding called "Recent Menu" has been added and set to Tab as the default binding. By default, this opens to the inventory, but it will remember your last menu position.
Re-added Keep text beside HUD item name when holding something
You can now reset all settings (excluding bindings) in the Settings menu by holding Backspace
You can now reset all bindings in the Settings menu by holding R
You can now unbind a binding by right-clicking a binding while hovering over it with the cursor
Note: The main bindings for movement, Interact, Activate, OK and Back can only be rebound, but not unbound.
You can now restore a binding back to its default configuration by pressing R while hovering over it with the cursor.
Adjustments
The ledger is now permanently available and will no longer need unlocking.
Made tutorial progress immediately after crafting a bar on the anvil during crafting tutorial
Cheap customers will now always buy items that are cheaper than their expected price.
Average customers will now buy items that are “within a reasonable price range” and will no longer use their budgets.
Shop customers are now a bit more expressive to give a better idea on why they're not buying.
Fixes
Fixed delivery box showing earlier than intended
Fixed delivery box becoming inaccessible once the player has encountered it once before and revisited it
Fixed delivery slots causing duplicate items when auto-claimed via RMB
Fixed not being able to submit requirements to a job in a second visit to an NPC
Fixed issues when starting a new game after loading a savefile
Fixed softlock issues in tutorial
Removed outdated reference to unowned ledger in Chapter 1
Fixed Karron not recognizing your levels properly when he asked you to prove yourself to him on Chapter 1
Fixed Arlo getting stuck on town hall intro on Chapter 1
Fixed being able to exit out of important dialogue
Fixed money not updating when submitting it for a job
Fixed some instances of title screen music not playing
Fixed Braso reacting your prices are steep even when they’re low during selling tutorial
Fixed outdated reference to pricing controls during pricing tutorial
Fixed wrong page numbers in level up screen
Fixed empty Intuition talent effect in Sales level up screen
Fixed crash on NPC sprite change
Fixed coords not updating when opening map
Fixed issue with closing shop in tutorial
Fixed customer pathfinding to prevent player interference
Fixed wrong popups shown by the decor object and ledger while the shop is open
Fixed some recipes not proceeding despite being unlocked
Fixed pricing button text to included the unintentional removal of ability to reset to the previous price by pressing R
Fixed wrong popups shown by the shop’s front door
Fixed not being able to take a screenshot via Steam
(Dev Note: Huge thanks to the person who reported this. I didn’t know it was a thing!)
Fixed some UI elements
