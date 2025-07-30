 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19406328
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

This patch aims to address some common errors reported as well as adding a few QoL changes requested. These are based on feedback collected from you, and from the people who visited Craggenrock's booth during the recently-concluded PGDX.

Note: There is no public release of v1.0.2.0. It was combined with this patch.

QOL Changes

  • You can now use the increase/decrease buttons while pricing to increase/decrease the price more effectively.

  • After pricing an item on the shelf, you will immediately exit the menu upon pressing Space or Enter to save the item's price.

  • Cutscenes that require money payment now show your money available in the chat box for your convenience.

Progression

  • Adjusted Braso’s restocking schedule from:

    • once every week M day (100% chance) -> twice every M (100% chance) and Th (66% chance)

    • Braso restocking is still subject to news (i.e. he will still not restock if he is feeling unsafe even if it’s his schedule to restock).

  • You now gain some Sales XP whenever a customer checks an item on a shelf with a “reasonable price”.

    • The amount you earn is based on the item’s quality.

Additions

  • Added a new game option to start at the crafting tutorial

  • Added a system to make it easier to sell items during the early stages of the shop

  • A new binding called "Recent Menu" has been added and set to Tab as the default binding. By default, this opens to the inventory, but it will remember your last menu position.

  • Re-added Keep text beside HUD item name when holding something

  • You can now reset all settings (excluding bindings) in the Settings menu by holding Backspace

  • You can now reset all bindings in the Settings menu by holding R

  • You can now unbind a binding by right-clicking a binding while hovering over it with the cursor

    • Note: The main bindings for movement, Interact, Activate, OK and Back can only be rebound, but not unbound.

  • You can now restore a binding back to its default configuration by pressing R while hovering over it with the cursor.

Adjustments

  • The ledger is now permanently available and will no longer need unlocking.

  • Made tutorial progress immediately after crafting a bar on the anvil during crafting tutorial

  • Cheap customers will now always buy items that are cheaper than their expected price.

  • Average customers will now buy items that are “within a reasonable price range” and will no longer use their budgets.

  • Shop customers are now a bit more expressive to give a better idea on why they're not buying.

Fixes

  • Fixed delivery box showing earlier than intended

  • Fixed delivery box becoming inaccessible once the player has encountered it once before and revisited it

  • Fixed delivery slots causing duplicate items when auto-claimed via RMB

  • Fixed not being able to submit requirements to a job in a second visit to an NPC

  • Fixed issues when starting a new game after loading a savefile

  • Fixed softlock issues in tutorial

  • Removed outdated reference to unowned ledger in Chapter 1

  • Fixed Karron not recognizing your levels properly when he asked you to prove yourself to him on Chapter 1

  • Fixed Arlo getting stuck on town hall intro on Chapter 1

  • Fixed being able to exit out of important dialogue

  • Fixed money not updating when submitting it for a job

  • Fixed some instances of title screen music not playing

  • Fixed Braso reacting your prices are steep even when they’re low during selling tutorial

  • Fixed outdated reference to pricing controls during pricing tutorial

  • Fixed wrong page numbers in level up screen

  • Fixed empty Intuition talent effect in Sales level up screen

  • Fixed crash on NPC sprite change

  • Fixed coords not updating when opening map

  • Fixed issue with closing shop in tutorial

  • Fixed customer pathfinding to prevent player interference

  • Fixed wrong popups shown by the decor object and ledger while the shop is open

  • Fixed some recipes not proceeding despite being unlocked

  • Fixed pricing button text to included the unintentional removal of ability to reset to the previous price by pressing R

  • Fixed wrong popups shown by the shop’s front door

  • Fixed not being able to take a screenshot via Steam

    • (Dev Note: Huge thanks to the person who reported this. I didn’t know it was a thing!)

  • Fixed some UI elements

Changed files in this update

