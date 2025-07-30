 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19406321 Edited 30 July 2025 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing and Roger.

In order to make your playing experience more enjoyable,

we have made the following fixes through an update.

・Fixed some behaviors
・Fixed an issue where songs would occasionally be delayed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3308871
macOS Depot 3308872
