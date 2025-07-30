Thank you for playing and Roger.
In order to make your playing experience more enjoyable,
we have made the following fixes through an update.
・Fixed some behaviors
・Fixed an issue where songs would occasionally be delayed.
Update 2025/07/30
Update notes via Steam Community
