We’ve released update v1.0.1.The following additions and fixes have been implemented.・Added a framerate cap option*This setting becomes available when "V-Sync" is turned off・Fixed an issue where, after attacking a certain base with more units than its stack limit,units that did not participate in the battle could still be selected as moving units・Changed the default graphics quality setting in Options to "Medium"・Fixed a bug in Act 2 where, if you defeated Blaubeere while friendly units were stationed at South Glaston or Glass Village, enemy units could spawn on top of those friendly units・Fixed an issue where two Unison Skills were being displayed for Rebecca and Harold in battle scenes・Fixed a bug in the latter half of Act 4 where allied units were not positioned correctly around the Imperial Capital・Fixed an issue where you couldn’t deploy new allies if there were no valid bases nearby when they joined・Fixed a bug where Rebecca's skill would activate unintentionally when she appeared as an enemy unit・Fixed a bug in the final Act where certain enemy units had slightly higher stats than intended・Fixed a progression-blocking bug where skipping the animation when Scarlet’s stats increased after defeating an enemy commander would freeze the game・Fixed a bug where voice mute wouldn’t work in certain story scenes・Fixed a bug where the ★ animation for base upgrades did not play during redeployment・Fixed some localization text issues in EnglishIf you notice any other issues, please let us know via the Community Hub:The entire development team is working hard to deliver a better and smoother gameplay experience for everyone.Thank you for your continued support of 『The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily』