Shadowed's new patch comes with a bevvy of minor changes.



About the recent saving/loading issues: Fixing these is my top priority. This patch *should* fix it. These issues were quite bizarre because everything worked on the test build, the desktop build, the steam client version(on my work computer), the desktop of my other computer, but *not* the steam client version of my other computer. The solution unfortunately means that any builds/saves you have will be deleted, but you may recover your builds if you dig them out of your [game]/saves/data folder and transplant them to users/user/appdata/roaming/godot/Shadowed/builds/. Apologies for any inconvenience.



Gameplay: -Retooled item spawning. Artifacts and strong weapons are rarer, and when artifacts do spawn, they try to respect the current floor more often.

-Changed the Ox's Vitality perk, it now simply gives HP-8 bonus HP upon taking it.

-Arrow break chance is now 25%, down from 50%.

-Added two new monsters, the Bandit Archer, and Abandoned Quiver. These enemies will drop a small amount of arrows on death.

-Added a new technique, Surge. Most of the classes who don't normally use Ki have it. It uses 1 ki to grant some minor benefits to spellcasting.

-Added a few new mutations.

-Adjusted a few things with Kamikui. Centipedes now costs fatigue. The HP cost of Power Through Pain is now 1.

-Looting shrines now creates noise (in addition to the aggro it could normally cause).

-Relaxed and improved the rules for Innocent Monster.



QOL: -Changed the text in the help docs to be less eye-straining. The help docs will also automatically disable the CRT screen effect when you are in them in order to reduce blur.

-Added a bar that can be used to resize the size of the help doc window.

-Added an option for brightness.



Bugfixes: -Hopefully fixed the issues related to saving and loading and builds crashing.

-Fixed a bug where attacking any monster ever would trigger redemption loss. (Honestly no idea how that one slipped by.)

-Fixed some typos.

-Fixed some miscellaneous things being wrong in character generation.

-Fixed a bug where Shifting Soul could give useless "Blood" essence(this was cut, or rather was supposed to be)

-Fixed a bug where sleeping monsters would never wake up due to noise

-Fixed holy monsters sometimes not counting as enemies to the kamikui for targeting purposes

-Holy ground in shrines now works in the forest(it was always supposed to, just bugged)

-Fixed the moon event art not showing up.