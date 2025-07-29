 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19406279 Edited 30 July 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

OPTIMIZATIONS

  • BONES - Number of bones spawned is now capped to prevent bogging down the game in long matches.
  • DINOSAURS - Improvements to dinosaurs to improve performance when using maximum numbers allowed in spectator mode
  • GPU - Improvements to under the hood UE rendering, especially on the denser foliage maps.
  • PARTICLES - Move more particles over to the GPU to reduce their bogging down the game.
  • ARENAS - Hand combed through arenas to remove clipping and unnecessary foliage to further improve ease of rendering.


GAMEPLAY

  • DODGE - Dodging now aligns with your camera to make more purposeful movements and better keep track of your dinosaurs orientation
  • PARTICLES - Mouth blood now inherets it's velocity from the dinosaurs head creating more realistic splattering effects
  • IMPACT PARTICLES - Impact particles now implemented on all levels


DINOSAURS

  • YANGCHUANOSAURUS - Improved Head Movement and fixed offset jaw
  • ALLOSAURUS - Improved Head Movement and fixed offset jaw


BUG FIX

  • EATING WEAPONS - No more infinitely eating weapons to gain health.
  • GENEREAL - Fixed various small errors and warnings

