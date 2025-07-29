OPTIMIZATIONS
- BONES - Number of bones spawned is now capped to prevent bogging down the game in long matches.
- DINOSAURS - Improvements to dinosaurs to improve performance when using maximum numbers allowed in spectator mode
- GPU - Improvements to under the hood UE rendering, especially on the denser foliage maps.
- PARTICLES - Move more particles over to the GPU to reduce their bogging down the game.
- ARENAS - Hand combed through arenas to remove clipping and unnecessary foliage to further improve ease of rendering.
GAMEPLAY
- DODGE - Dodging now aligns with your camera to make more purposeful movements and better keep track of your dinosaurs orientation
- PARTICLES - Mouth blood now inherets it's velocity from the dinosaurs head creating more realistic splattering effects
- IMPACT PARTICLES - Impact particles now implemented on all levels
DINOSAURS
- YANGCHUANOSAURUS - Improved Head Movement and fixed offset jaw
- ALLOSAURUS - Improved Head Movement and fixed offset jaw
BUG FIX
- EATING WEAPONS - No more infinitely eating weapons to gain health.
- GENEREAL - Fixed various small errors and warnings
