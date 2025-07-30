Hello DragonSouls!

Today we’re unleashing a fresh new update packed with improvements, bug fixes, and something special: a brand-new character joins the fight! Say hello to Tiberius, a fierce new contender who brings raw power and style to the battlefield. Are you ready to test his mettle?

🆕New Content

New playable character: Tiberius joins the roster!

⚙️Improvements

Sprint : Added the ability to sprint using the L1 button.

Game Over : The game over screen now triggers only when all players are defeated in multiplayer.

Move List : All local heroes' moves are now accessible in the Move List menu.

Character Selection : In Adventure Mode, players can now change selected heroes at any time by backing out from the map.

Boss Tuning : Morloch (Act 4) now has longer vulnerability windows and a lower total HP for a more dynamic fight.

Combat: Adjusted airborne hang time for enemies to allow better chaining.

🐞Bug Fixes

Overall stability and performance improvements.

Re-compressed movies to reduce install size.

Fixed connection and player count issues with lobbies.

Fixed unintended FPS limits that could override player settings.

Fixed crash when quitting during the level introduction sequence.

Fixed issues with phase transitions causing some bosses to freeze.

Fixed issues where upgrades were not correctly applied during game sessions.

We can’t wait to see what you think of Tiberius. Dive back in, explore the new flow, and share your thoughts!

May the Celestial Dragon be with you!

—The Dev Team